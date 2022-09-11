Kris Jenner paid a visit to “The Late Late Show with James Corden” recently, where a statement she made about daughter Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape with Ray J has infuriated the rapper.

Last week, Jenner was hooked up to a lie detector on Corden’s show, administered by James Grogan.

At one point, Corden asked Jenner, “Did you help Kim release her sex tape?” Jenner said she hadn’t, with Grogan revealed the polygraph results confirmed she had told the truth.

However, Ray J — who is featured in the sex tape with Kardashian — clapped back, and apparently brought receipts.

“You f**ked with the wrong black man krisjenner @kimkardashian — i dont give a f**k how old this s**t is!! What you trying to do to me is almost inhumane and foul at the highest level— f**k this being just racist — this is wrong to do to anybody— you think you. can just f**k people over and get away with it forever!!!” Ray J wrote in a scathing Instagram post.

“Thats where you are wrong – i represent gods army!!! and now its about to be a easy win on you devils and con-artist — you stole all that money from my mom and sister — over 800k and you had to pay it back because you were guilty and the judge ordered it!! —- you tried to to bury that just like your trying to bury me!!” he continued, going on to call Grogan a “fraud.”

“You never sued steve hirsh for 5m because we all made that up together — it was your moms idea — you wanna take a fake lie detector test with John Grogan — all you gotta do is goggle [sic] him and look at what comes. up! — clown s–t!! John Grogan is a fake,” he added.

“He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite. He’s been convicted of twenty-six counts of fraud and had his p.i. license pulled from him, and he simply became a world-known polygraph examiner. It’s all b.s. he never graduated from a polygraph school, and everyone knows him for what he is, and i can’t believe he has the things to go on a radio show, have people like me listen, and expect not to be disclosed. This is the dude Kris Jenner had taken her lie detector test to make me look like a liar! And whats more sad is the network allowed it to happen!!” Ray J wrote.

“Everybody is getting sued bc 4 defamation!! You thought kim and kris stories was true so you ran the story!! facts are its completely false – i cant wait to show you the truth!! i dont give a f–k what anybody say or feel at this point- you already think im a horrible person from what they been making me look like!!” Ray J concluded. “I’m going on the biggest rant of my life tonight to clear my name of this negativity and show you how these people are f–king devils — after this finale!!! Then we can be done with this- im fired up tonight!! This is for my kids!!!! No one can stop me im overseas at a villa in Dominic Republic – Dont matter its on!!!!”

In a video accompanying the post, Ray J insisted that he’ll be releasing all information and documentation he has, which he said would prove his assertion that Jenner is lying.

In addition, Ray J also shared another video, in which he shows off alleged DMs from Kardashian in which she says her mother’s stunt was “a joke,” and that her “team” will deal with it.

Ray J reveals his DMs with Kim Kardashian after the ‘fabricated’ laptop recovery story came out on their Hulu show. pic.twitter.com/Mx7ChxKu6W — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2022

Ray J’s full 44-minute video can be seen below.