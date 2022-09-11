Disney+ dropped the first trailer for its highly-anticipated series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” at the D23 Expo on Saturday.

Adapted from Rick Riordan’s best-selling young-adult fantasy book series, the forthcoming show focuses on the story of “a 12-year-old modern demigod”-Percy Jackson- played by “Adam Project” star Walker Scobell.

The synopsis, obtained from TV Line, explains that Jackson is “just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth (Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

Additional cast members include Virginia Kull as Jackson’s mom Sally; Glynn Turman will train the heroes as the centaur Chiron; Megan Mullally as Jackson’s math teacher Mrs. Dodds, a.k.a. Fury Alecto, who was sent by Hades; Jason Mantzoukas will play the camp counselor Mr. D (as in the Greek god Dionysus); Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, Jackson’s stepfather; Charlie Bushnell as Luke, son of Hermes, and Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse, Ares’ daughter.

The series was greenlit in January and began shooting in June in Vancouver. The popular book series originally saw Logan Lerman take on the title role in the 2010 and 2013 adapted feature films.

Although a premiere date has yet to be announced, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is expected to drop on the streamer next year.