Princess Anne paid an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth as the late monarch’s coffin was carried inside the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The Queen’s only daughter was seen performing a deep cursty, while paying her respects on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Gosh. #princessanne curtsying her late mother #QueenElizabeth’s coffin is incredibly powerful pic.twitter.com/tMplosbdTs — My name is Rob 🏳️‍🌈 (@Nutbourne16) September 11, 2022

On Sunday, the official royal family Twitter account shared a message reading, “Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral. Accompanied by The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, the cortege will travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The Wreath on the coffin features Dhalias, Sweet Peas, Phlox, White Heather and Pine Fir from the Balmoral Estate.”

The coffin, which was dressed in the Royal Standard of Scotland, will travel along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to St. Giles Cathedral on Monday, ahead of Queen Elizabeth‘s state funeral on Sept. 19.

Following the funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George’s Chapel.

The Queen died on Thursday at the age of 96 in her home of Balmoral Castle, surrounded by close family.