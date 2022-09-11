Daniel Craig arrives for the screening of the movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" during the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival.

Daniel Craig paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth during an interview at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

While speaking with the BBC, the actor said of Her Majesty: “What an incredible thing. We will not see the likes of her ever again.

“To be alive during her reign is something else. (I’m) very saddened, so I suppose good luck to Charles, really,” he added.

Prior to the Queen’s death, Craig appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Sept. 7, one day before her passing, and recalled meeting the Monarch upon having to film a scene together for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The comedy sketch, directed by Danny Boyle for the opening ceremony, saw a more spirited side to the Queen when Craig called Buckingham Palace to summon the royal to the Olympics.

“It wasn’t supposed to be funny. It was supposed to be serious,” Craig said of the sketch, which saw the Queen address him as “Mr. Bond,” referring to his famous character, James Bond.

“She was fun, incredibly game. We had a short space of time and I was a bit grumpy as it was my day off and suddenly I am at the Palace with the Queen at her private chamber,” he continued.

Craig explained that she even improvised the scene.

“She was supposed to be sitting at the desk and she asked if she could write, so she pretended to write,” he said, adding that she was “very funny.”

Later that day, Craig could tell that the Queen wanted to “crack a joke” but didn’t know it would be about him.

“We were having our photographs taken and she just went, ‘Oh no, he’s the one that doesn’t smile. Fair enough!'” Craig shared.

He also remembered playing with her beloved corgis, describing them as “friendly” dogs.

After news broke of the Queen’s death on Sept. 8, Craig issued a statement to the PA news agency that read: “I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her.

“She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed.”