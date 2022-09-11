Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards Presented by TD hit Calgary on Sunday, Sept. 11 for a star-studded 40th anniversary celebration.

Check out the winners from the big night of music and entertainment.

Entertainer of the Year

Tenille Townes

Ford F-150 Album of the Year

Masquerades — Tenille Townes

READ MORE: Tenille Townes Leads 2022 CCMA Awards Nominations With Seven: See The Full List

Spotify Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Townes

Group or Duo of the Year

The Reklaws

Male Artist of the Year

Dallas Smith

Rising Star

Andrew Hyatt

READ MORE: Priyanka And Lindsay Ell Pay Tribute To Shania Twain With CCMA Awards Opening Medley

Single of the Year

“Girl Who Didn’t Care” — Tenille Townes