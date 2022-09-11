The 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards Presented by TD hit Calgary on Sunday, Sept. 11 for a star-studded 40th anniversary celebration.
Check out the winners from the big night of music and entertainment.
Entertainer of the Year
Tenille Townes
Ford F-150 Album of the Year
Masquerades — Tenille Townes
Spotify Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Townes
Group or Duo of the Year
The Reklaws
Male Artist of the Year
Dallas Smith
Rising Star
Andrew Hyatt
Single of the Year
“Girl Who Didn’t Care” — Tenille Townes