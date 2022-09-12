Prince Harry has shared an emotional tribute to his beloved late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex, who was in the U.K. with his wife Meghan Markle to attend multiple charity events when the Queen sadly passed away, wrote: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

“Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'”

READ MORE: King Charles Shares Love For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In Moving Speech

Harry went on, “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.

“You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

“You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.” —Prince Harry pays tribute to the Queen and and “my Commander-in-Chief”: pic.twitter.com/hhLqZNQPDW — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2022

Harry continued, “Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.

“We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace,” he concluded.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Dedicate Tribute To The Late Queen Elizabeth II

Harry’s comments come after he and Meghan joined Prince William and Kate Middleton to greet well-wishers outside the Windsor Castle gates over the weekend.

While talking to fans, Harry expressed how much he’s missing his grandmother after her death at age 96 on Thursday.

“[It’s] a lonely place up there now without her,” Harry said while gesturing toward Windsor Castle, as reported by The Sun.

“Whichever room she was in, you felt her presence throughout,” he added.