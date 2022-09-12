Kelly Clarkson is joined by some special guests as she returns for a star-studded season 4 “Kelly Clarkson Show” premiere on Monday.

Garth Brooks joins Clarkson on the show, with the pair belting out a duet of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind”, in honour of Brooks’ historic 1997 concert in Central Park.

Clarkson laughs, “I know it’s a downgrade from Billy Joel, but I’m going to do my best.”

Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson. — Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Clarkson filmed week one of her talk show in front of a live studio audience on location for the second consecutive year in a row in New York at the Appel Room within Frederick P. Rose Hall, the Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Elsewhere in the premiere, Emmys host Kenan Thompson crashes the show to sing Clarkson’s hit “Since U Been Gone”.

Kenan Thompson, Kelly Clarkson. Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Thompson says, walking down the audience steps, “You said you were looking for some amazing vocalists… well?”

He adds, “I’m not going to be on ‘SNL’ forever, can I just show you some of what I’ve got?” before delivering the unexpected performance.

Later in the week, Clarkson returns to her home state of Texas to witness how the Uvalde community is healing and rebuilding after the devastating tragedy that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

She also sits down mom to mom for a rare and candid conversation with former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.