Huge “Housewives” fan Jennifer Lawrence is weighing in on the Erika Jayne controversy.

While promoting her new film “Causeway” at the Toronto International Film Festival, Lawrence spoke to Variety about the latest season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

Lawrence said, “My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”

Jayne has been surrounded by controversy lately after her husband, Tom Girardi, reportedly embezzled millions of dollars from victims of horrific accidents.

Page Six confirmed last month that a judge ruled Jayne didn’t have any “actual knowledge” of Girardi’s alleged crimes.

According to Just Jared, the latest “RHOBH” episode saw Jayne slam her cast members Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kyle Richards when they questioned why she didn’t seem to have compassion for the victims.

Lawrence suggested that Jayne’s fellow cast members should be helping her realize how badly she is coming across, Variety reported.

The actress compared the situation to that episode of “Real Housewives of New York City” which saw the cast allow a tipsy Dorinda Medley to film for hours with lipstick smeared all over her face.

Lawrence’s “Causeway” co-star Brian Tyree Henry also loves “Housewives”, but didn’t want to get involved in the discussion.

“Don’t drag me into this, I don’t want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we’re good,” he insisted.