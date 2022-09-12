Click to share this via email

A clip of Brie Larson talking about her “Captain Marvel” future has been doing the rounds online.

Larson appeared at D23 Expo on Saturday to present a first look at her upcoming film “The Marvels”, in which she stars alongside Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

Larson first took on the role of Carol Danvers in the 2019 “Captain Marvel” flick, with her since facing backlash from fans.

Variety asked Larson on Saturday, “How long will you play Captain Marvel?”

The actress wryly responded, “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?” seemingly hinting at the criticism she’s faced.

What a ball of joy she is.. https://t.co/TCCeApfVEb — thatstarwarsgirl77 (@thatstarwarsgrl) September 11, 2022

It feels like Brie Larson always goes out of her way to be as unlikeable as possible. The man just asked a question. Don't turn it into yet another passive-aggressive session on how you let the internet live rent free in your head. https://t.co/s9aA3xXJeN — 『MrNIGGASHILLMan』 (@TheStrxggler) September 11, 2022

Larson appeared to notice some of the comments she received over the response, sharing a snap with her “The Marvels” co-stars Vellani and Parris, and director Nia DaCosta, on Twitter:

Larson previously addressed the backlash in 2019, saying, according to Variety: “I don’t have time for it, you know?

“The things that I have extra time to really look at are, like: Am I eating healthy food? Am I drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mom today?” Entertainment Weekly reported.

“I have genuinely never needed to look at the internet to explain to me who I am,” she added. “I’m extremely committed to that in my day-to-day life.”