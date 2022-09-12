Click to share this via email

Fourteen years after they last appeared together onscreen, former co-stars Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh reunited at TIFF.

Both Yeoh and Fraser, who appeared together in 2008’s “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor”, were both on hand Sunday night at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Awards.

Both actors were honoured with awards, Fraser for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale”, and Yeoh with the festival’s Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award.

The former co-stars reunited during the soiree, sharing a sweet moment and posing for photos.

The last time Yeoh and Fraser appeared together onscreen was in the third “Mummy” film, with Fraser reprising his role as swashbuckling Rick O’Connell while Yeoh portrayed sorceress Zi Yuan.

Fraser became emotional when accepting his award. “This is new for me. Normally I’m the guy who hands these things out,” Fraser quipped.

“Apart from being a part of some impressive and talented ensemble casts, I think the last time that I waited to hear my name called aloud to receive an award was in grade 4, and it was from the peewee bowling league…” he added.

Fans celebrated the stars’ “Mummy” reunion on social media.

Currently crying at this mini Mummy 3 reunion!! https://t.co/GrDYEiRS0q — The Brendan Fraser Podcast (@BFraserPodcast) September 12, 2022

A MUMMY 3 REUNION MY HEART https://t.co/QVujToK4EX — 𝐭 𝐡 𝐞 𝐨 𝐩 𝐡 𝐚 𝐧 𝐢 𝐚 🌻 #LAWAN (@chingcheongfun) September 12, 2022

JFC THE MUMMY REUNION am i seeing the future best actor and best actress 👀 https://t.co/4gBTeb1mfw — miyya (@miyyugh) September 12, 2022