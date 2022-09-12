Kourtney Kardashian discusses her husband Travis Barker, the superpower she shares with her sister Kim, and more in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine.

Kardashian, who has been promoting her new line of nutritional supplements, Lemme, speaks about trying to get pregnant with Barker.

She tells the mag: “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

READ MORE: Travis Barker Plays The Drums While Kourtney Kardashian Kisses Him

The pair tied the knot in May, but Kardashian says of whether the ceremony will be included on their reality TV show “The Kardashians”: “We don’t know yet. I have hours and hours and hours of footage.

“I don’t know if we’re going to keep it for home video or share it with the world.”

Kourtney Kardashian. Credit: Daniel Jack Lyons for WSJ. Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian. Credit: Daniel Jack Lyons for WSJ. Magazine

Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian talks about an interesting habit she shares with her sister Kim.

She says, “Do you want to know a fun fact about me? I can sleep at any time. I can have a cup of coffee and take a nap.”

Kardashian adds of whether it’s her superpower, “Yes, it is, and Kim has the same one.”

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Slams ‘Fake’ Mason Disick Accounts Spreading Rumours: ‘Ultra Ultra Ultra Creepy’

Kardashian then discusses her lifestyle brand Poosh’s candle collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow called “This Smells Like My Pooshy”: “Kim connected us, and [Gwyneth] texted me and said, ‘I think it would be so empowering for women to show that teaming up together [has more of an impact than] pitting them against each other.’

“She felt really strongly about that, and I loved that. Everyone has their own ways of going about things and I just feel like there’s so much room for everyone in that. We should be supporting each other!”