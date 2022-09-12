Norman Reedus made headlines back in March when he suffered an on-set injury while filming the final season of “The Walking Dead”, and he opens up about what happened in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

According to Reedus, the unspecified injury left him with a concussion, and was far more serious than what was being reported at the time.

“Oh dude, that was horrible. That whole ordeal for me, personally, was terrifying. I thought I was going to die,” he said.

READ MORE: Norman Reedus ‘Getting Better’ After On-Set Concussion, Will Resume Filming ‘Walking Dead’

“It was very serious,” he said of his injury, which resulted in production on the show pausing while he recovered.

“It was scary. I’ve been hit in the face and the head a million times. I’ve gone through car windows — but that one rang my bell,” he admitted.

“I had a neurologist. I had all sorts of s**t. I failed the light test. I had a security guard in the driveway, just in case. I was holding onto the walls and walking through the rooms. It was nuts,” Reedus added.

READ MORE: Norman Reedus Marks Final Day Of Filming ‘The Walking Dead’

In addition to the pain he experienced, Reedus said he also felt guilty for delaying production.

“You’re shooting over a year, and now we’re having to postpone some of the shooting because I’m lying in bed,” he explained. “So the guilt of me not being at work and people are like, ‘Are we going to go a week over? Are we going two weeks over?’ That was bothering me.”

“The Walking Dead” returns on Oct. 2, with the series finale set for Nov. 20.