Simon Cowell and Jennifer Hudson reunite on the series premiere of her brand new talk show.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is airing Monday, with Cowell and Hudson discussing her coming in seventh place on “American Idol” back in 2004.

Cowell, who was a judge on the show, recalls: “All those memories I have right from the beginning… why was the show so big in those days?

“It was because of people like you. It was the combination of talent, determination and real personality.”

The media mogul adds of the night Hudson got eliminated, “That night I will never forget.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson Gets Emotional In Sneak Peek At Opening Of Talk Show Debut

Simon Cowell, Jennifer Hudson. — Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

He adds that he doesn’t know who chose Barry Manilow week, but it wasn’t him, adding that Hudson’s song that night wasn’t great, but that it wasn’t her fault.

Hudson had sang “Weekend in New England”, with Cowell turning the tables on her and questioning whether she would, looking back, change the song if given the chance.

She shares, “No, but it’s other songs before that that I would’ve changed. Because that song, little do you know, it led me to getting ‘Dreamgirls’ honey! Because it was structured — Barry Manilow structured that song as if it was ‘And I Am Telling You’, and a lot of people thought that’s what I was singing,” referencing her nabbing the role of Effie White in the beloved 2006 musical.

Simon Cowell, Jennifer Hudson. Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Elsewhere in the chat, Hudson asks Cowell what advice he would give her.

READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson Admits EGOT Status ‘Came As A Surprise,’ Says She’s ‘Still Processing’ Her Big Win

He insists, “The best advice is ‘don’t listen to a word I say.’ You are the epitome of the American Dream right now.

“You shouldn’t have been voted out that night…” adding that she didn’t give up.

An emotional Cowell goes on, “You took every opportunity with grace, with determination, you just did it. This is why we make these shows still because there’s always talent out there, thank God.

“And you’re a nice person.”