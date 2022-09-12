The dress code for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been confirmed.

Following the Queen’s death at age 96 on Thursday, King Charles III revealed the mourning period in the U.K. will last until one week after she’s been laid to rest on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

During the period of mourning, the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, the procession to Westminster Hall and service of prayer and reflection, the vigil at Westminster Hall, the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey, and the Committal Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle will be held.

Buckingham Palace has revealed that working members of the Royal Family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms to all five events, People reported.

Prince Andrew aside, the Queen’s other three children — Princess Anne, Prince Edward and King Charles, as well as her grandson Prince William — will wear their military uniforms.

Despite Andrew not being included in that list after he was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January amid sexual assault allegations, he will be able to wear his military uniform as a special sign of respect for the Queen at the final vigil.

Andrew, who won’t wear the uniform for the funeral or other ceremonial events in the coming days, spent 22 years in the Royal Navy.

Prince Harry, who stepped down as a senior royal alongside his wife Meghan Markle in March 2020, has not been granted permission to wear the uniform for any ceremonial events, despite previously having served in the British Army for 10 years.

Other attendees at the funeral will most likely wear black.