“The Kelly Clarkson Show” returns with an electrifying start.

Clarkson welcomed back audiences with a classic Kellyoke segment, but this time she pulled out all the stops with an action-packed medley.

The segment was mostly prerecorded and included hits from Willie Nelson, Madonna, Aretha Franklin and Taylor Swift.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Says Windsor Castle ‘Is A Lonely Place’ Without The Queen

“THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW” (center) Kelly Clarkson – Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The video follows Clarkson as she and her band pack up for their tour bus as they hit the road. She begins by excitedly singing Nelson’s “On the Road Again” as they load up onto the bus. As they travel across different locations, she switches it up with Madonna’s “Music” and Franklin’s “Freeway of Love”. They stop at various locations across the nation to belt out the hits – but not without enjoying some fun tour bus hijinks along the way.

Finally, she closes out the video by singing some Taylor with “Welcome to New York” where it transitions to a live performance in her studio to an audience.

READ MORE: Garth Brooks Joins Kelly Clarkson For Incredible ‘New York State Of Mind’ Duet

To drum up excitement for the return of her show, Clarkson hosted a search using the hashtag #KellyokeSearch to find artists in cities across America to join her for performances and possibly appear on her talk show.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” earned the singer her third consecutive Daytime Emmy for outstanding entertainment talk show host and its second for outstanding entertainment talk show in June.