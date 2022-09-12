The new season of “Sister Wives” has started, and there’s no shortage of friction.

In the season 17 premiere — which aired on Sunday, Sept. 11 — Christine Brown discussed her decision to leave husband Kody Brown and their plural marriage (she made the announcement via social media in November 2021).

As People reports, she’s placing the blame for her decision to split after 25 years squarely on Kody’s shoulders.

“I think he has a favourite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” she said.

“I feel like to Kody, Robyn’s more important, certainly than I am,” she said of newest sister wife Robyn, who married Kody in 2014. “And I’ve been a third wheel for years now. And I know it and everybody knows it. It’s sad and it sucks, but my relationship with Kody isn’t as important. It’s not. No matter what he says, it isn’t.”

She also revealed that Kody told her “he wasn’t attracted to me anymore and we were not going to have an intimate marriage anymore.” That, she insisted, was the final straw.

“If I have to meet all these criteria in order for him to be attracted to me then I just can’t be myself. He’s just not attracted to me. I can count on my hand how many times he told me I was beautiful, and I don’t think that has anything to do with my sister wives,” Christine said. “I mean, honestly, what he’s asking from me is ridiculous.”

TLC

As an example, she pointed to the non-romantic relationship that Kody has with Meri, whom he married in 1990.

“I would never ever want what you and Meri have, and I would never want what you and I have,” Christine told Kody. “Nor do I want Meri to have that relationship with you. That’s so heartbreaking.”

Kody responded by stating that he’d “felt pressured” to marry Christine, explaining that he “did not know better at the time.”

“So did he marry me out of obligation? You know, our church doesn’t have arranged marriages, but it sounds to me like he felt like he had to marry me,” Christine said in the confessional. “That’s so sad.”