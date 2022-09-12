The phrase “bombshell interview” is often used to describe that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey chat, but the latter insisted that wasn’t what she set out to achieve.

Harry and Meghan’s Winfrey interview aired in March 2021 and hit headlines around the world with some of the shocking comments that they made.

While Winfrey was in Toronto over the weekend to attend the world premiere of her new Sidney Poitier documentary at TIFF, her close friend Gayle King questioned her about Harry and Meghan for “CBS Mornings”.

.@Oprah tells @GayleKing that she “didn’t set out to do a bombshell interview,” when she sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: “I was as surprised by the bombshell as everybody else.” pic.twitter.com/vPyZMhQpVs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 12, 2022

Winfrey, who met the late Queen at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018, told King of the term “bombshell” regularly being used to describe her chat with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “I was as surprised by the bombshell as everybody else. I was doing an interview to offer them a platform to tell their story about why they left.”

She continued, “My number one intention was just clarity on why did you leave? Some of the things that were revealed in that interview came as a surprise to me and those surprises are now referred to as bombshell, but I didn’t set out to do a bombshell interview, I set out to do an interview [and] have a conversation that would allow them to tell their story.”

Winfrey added of anyone hoping Princes William and Harry will reconcile, “I do not get into peoples’ family matters. Everybody who has experienced some challenges in their families with in-laws or brothers or sisters knows how difficult some of those situations can be.

“I am sure that for the Royal Family it’s no different and nobody consults me about their family business so I try to stay out of peoples’ family’s business.”

During their sit-down interview with Winfrey, Harry and Meghan discussed the behind-the-scenes drama of their royal exit, questions regarding their son’s skin colour, and where their relationship stood with family members after leaving royal life behind.

Harry also revealed there was a point where he felt “really let down” by how his father, now-King Charles, had acted amid the royal exit and said there was a point when Charles stopped taking his calls. Harry insisted he loves his brother William “to bits” despite rumours of a feud.