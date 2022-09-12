Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Britain's Prince Andrew departs after attending a service of Thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II, at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, on September 12, 2022

A funeral procession for the Queen turned ugly when a heckler in the audience directed some choice insults toward Prince Andrew.

Andrew was part of procession that wound through the streets of Edinburgh as the Queen’s casket journeyed to St. Giles Cathedral, alongside siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and their respective spouses.

At one point, a voice emanating from the crowd could be heard yelling at the embattled Duke of York.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Prince Andrew Will Not Be Wearing Military Uniforms At The Queen’s Funeral

“Andrew, you’re a sick old man!” yelled the heckler, apparently referencing the accusations of Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Andrew had sex with her on multiple occasions when she was underage, having been introduced by Jeffrey Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell; Andrew has denied Giuffre’s allegations.

According to TMZ, the man was quickly identified by authorities.

In video of the incident, the heckler was manhandled by members of the crowd before being thrown to the pavement right at the feet of a police officer.

“Disgusting!” the man shouts at Andrew as he’s being pulled away by the officer.

Prince Andrew heckled as the Queen's coffin passes pic.twitter.com/85m9jUgszF — Christopher Marshall (@chrismarshll) September 12, 2022

Sky News reports that the heckler was subsequently placed under arrest.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile at around 2.50pm today,” reads a statement issued by Police Scotland.