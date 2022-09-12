Following Leonardo DiCaprio’s recent split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone, the Hollywood star has reportedly been spending time with supermodel Gigi Hadid in New York City.

One source told People that, although the two are not “dating” yet, “they are getting to know each other.”

“Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” another insider shared.

READ MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex-Girlfriend Kristen Zang Slams ‘Ageist Headlines And Comments’

A third source told the publication that DiCaprio, 47, and Hadid, 27, have “been seen hanging out with groups of people,” adding, “It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

READ MORE: Take A Look Back At All Of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Celebrity Girlfriends

Last month, news broke that the Oscar-winning actor and Morrone ended their four-year relationship. After the breakup, DiCaprio has been spotted in N.Y.C., where Hadid lives with her two-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.