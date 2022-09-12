Viewers who tuned into Monday’s season premiere of Global‘s “The Talk” may have noticed a change in Sheryl Underwood.

That, she explained in a recent interview with People, is because she’s lost 90 lbs. within the last 18 months.

As she explained, a medical checkup proved to be a wakeup call at a time when her weight was somewhere between 230 and 250 lbs.

“My lab work: diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension, all the things that you hear, especially with women,” said Underwood, 58. “I really wanted to get ahead of it.”

According to Underwood, she was ready to have gastric bypass surgery when one of her doctors suggested she first try Wegovy, an appetite-suppressing injection that targets areas in the brain that regulate hunger and food intake.

Of course, Underwood explained, Wegovy is only effective if dietary changes are made as well. “Drinking more water. I’m eating fruit and vegetables that I never thought: green, leafy. I’m getting into eating blueberries and eating strawberries, and also getting more fibre in my diet with fibre supplements,” she said.

Underwood has made so much progress that she’ll occasionally treat herself to some fast food.

“If I have a taste for McDonald’s or Burger King or something like that, now I can eat the equivalent of less than a Happy Meal,” she shared. “And I’m not starving.”

Keeping active has also been a key. “You want to move around,” she said. “But unfortunately, I’m in a career where you drive to work, you sit down and get your hair and makeup on. Sometimes I just get up and walk around, or I try to talk on the phone and walk around, or I’ll do something while sitting in bed — I may do a little exercise, little stretching and things. I love the stationary bike because then I can listen to my music and be on the bike.”

At the moment, Underwood is looking to lose an additional 25 lbs. “I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal, normal, normal, work on this,” she said. “And then I’ll call my doctors: ‘What do I need to work on?'”

