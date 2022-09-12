No matter how busy the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ lives get, they are always there for each other.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker revealed how she recently helped sister Kim get through her breakup with Pete Davidson.

“We all just team up. And it’s crazy, I think about the different times in our lives. It’s never all happening at the same time. It’s never like Kim is single and I’m single,” Barker told NBC’s “Today with Hoda and Jenna”.

“It’s never like, ‘Hey, let me give you some advice.’ I think sharing our own experiences — I find so many similarities with Kim and I. It’s weird, but I usually kind of do something first, and she’ll criticize it maybe, and then later she’s doing it or something. And then I think she does get it, and she’ll say that,” Barker continued.

The reality star, who was just spotted at New York Fashion Week with hubby Travis Barker, also chatted about how her relationship with the musician evolved from friends to husband and wife.

“I remember he asked me to the movies when we were just friends once, and I remember telling my therapist, ‘Oh my God, but I can’t go to the movies.’ She was like, ‘Why?’ I was like, ‘I just can’t. I’m so shy.’”