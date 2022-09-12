Brendan Fraser is learning a lot from the cancellation of “Batgirl”.

The star of “The Whale”, along with director Darren Aronofsky, spoke with Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival about his new movie and shared his reaction to the news “Batgirl” wouldn’t be released.

“The fans really wanted to see this film made. Leslie Grace is a dynamo,” Fraser said of the film’s leading lady.

Fraser, who starred in the film as the villain Firefly, said he was “disappointed” by DC’s decision to shelve the nearly complete film, but said it was a valuable lesson for him.

Brendan Fraser says Warner Bros. decision to axe #Batgirl was "disappointing": "The fans really wanted to see this film made. Leslie Grace is a dynamo." https://t.co/hZNVdqyonR #TIFF pic.twitter.com/d2LTGhdDiA — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2022

“The movie was shot and conceived for a smaller screen,” revealed Fraser. “In this age that we’ve come out of now, between streaming service versus theatrical release, it wound up being the canary in the coal mine. What did we learn from this? Work with trusted filmmakers, like Darren [Aronofsky].”

The 53-year-old actor stars in the director’s next feature “The Whale”, for which he received a six-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

For the role of a 600-pound man, Fraser had to undergo a transformation with prosthetics and makeup that took four hours.

“It was designed specifically to obey laws of gravity and physics,” Fraser explained. “It wasn’t built for just a silhouette or a one-note joke.”

While the tone of the movie is humorous, the director emphasized that there was a strong heart at its centre.

“It’s a funny movie,” Aronofsky added. “The laughs are nonstop and it’s hard to remember because there’s a lot of humanity up there and there’s a lot of truth. There’s top-of-the-game acting going on.”

The strong performance of the movie in Venice has many calling for an Oscar nom for Fraser.

When asked about the rumours, the humble star quoted from Moby Dick.

“I know not all that may be coming but be it what it will, I’ll go to it laughing,” he answered.