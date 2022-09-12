A casting call has gone out from Vice TV seeking an actor to portray a young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in an upcoming docudrama series set in the world of professional wrestling.

As BlogTO reports, the casting notice is looking for an actor between 18 to 26 years of age, who identifies as Black, Pacific Islander or mixed ethnicity, to play a 15-year-old version of Johnson.

Those auditioning should have a “muscular build,” and present a demeanour that “looks mature, ambitious, rebellious.”

The pay isn’t particularly lucrative, with the actor chosen to be paid $400 a day; however, the casting notice also specified that no previous acting experience is necessary, and respondents are invited to apply from anywhere in Canada (if the actor chosen lives outside Toronto, he’ll receive a flight, hotel and per diem).

Several weeks back, Johnson took to Instagram to share news of the new series, titled “Tales From the Territories”, which is set to debut on Oct. 2.