Jacob Elordi is getting ready to step into Elvis’s blue suede shoes.

On Monday, production house A24 announced that the “Euphoria” actor will portray the late music legend in “Priscilla”, a film adaptation of Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me.

READ MORE: Austin Butler Reveals ‘Elvis’ Director Made Him Cry With Heckling

To be directed by Oscar-winning Sofia Coppola, who also wrote the script, the biopic will film in Toronto and also star “Mare of Easttown”‘s Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla.

Priscilla’s memoir, which became a New York Times bestseller, details her life and love story with Elvis, to whom she was married from 1967 to 1973.

According to Deadline, Elordi, 25, auditioned for the role of Elvis, while Spaeny, also 25, was Coppola’s first choice to play Priscilla.

READ MORE: Austin Butler Goes Viral With ‘Sweaty Elvis’ Meme

Following the announcement, Elordi posted a black-and-white photo of Elvis on Instagram alongside the caption, “E.”

The news comes two months after Austin Butler’s critically acclaimed turn as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis”. Speaking to ET Canada ahead of the film’s release, Butler struggled to pick a favourite Elvis song.

“Earlier I said ‘American Trilogy’. I love that song so much,” he said. “But then as we were on the way over here, I thought of ‘If I Can Dream’ and just what that song means and how powerful that is.”