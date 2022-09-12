Whoopi Goldberg has finally addressed something that has puzzled fans for a long time.

On Monday’s episode of “The View”, the host spoke about a recent celebrity trend of removing their eyebrows. Stars like Kendall Jenner, who bleached her eyebrows for the Met gala, and Doja Cat, who removed her eyebrows entirely, have joined in on the trend.

But the host of “The View” was already a trailblazer of the no-eyebrow look from a young age.

“I had eyebrows as a little kid and you know how men get those bumps? I started to get them on my face so my mother removed them,” Whoopi explained.

She just kept “doing it because I don’t know my face with eyebrows unless I’m working — they put them on and take them off.”

Co-host Sara Haines actually never noticed the lack of eyebrows on her face despite seeing Goldberg daily.

“What you can see on my face, you know where they went. You know where they are,” said Goldberg. “You see. So when you’re looking at me, your eye sees eyebrows when there are none.”