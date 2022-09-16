Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Noah Cyrus, Jessie Reyez, and Charlie Puth all dropped new music today for New Music Friday.

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – September 12, 2022

Noah Cyrus – “I Just Want A Lover”, plus The Hardest Part (ALBUM)

Jessie Reyez – “ONLY ONE”, plus Yessie (ALBUM)

Charlie Puth – “I Don’t Think That I Like Her”

NCT 127 – “질주 (2 Baddies)”

Fletcher – “Serial Heartbreaker”, plus Girl Of My Dreams (ALBUM)

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Talking To Yourself”

BLACKPINK – “Shut Down”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Daya – “See You In My Dreams”, Maggie Lindemann – “cages”, Rina Sawayama – “Hurricanes”, emlyn – “my best friend’s ex”, The Rose – “CHILDHOOD”, Ari Hicks – “Midas”, Ashley Cooke – ” Back In The Saddle”, Sam Short and Deux Twins – “Only Dance We Get”, MARIS – “Heavenly Bodies”, easy life – “ANTIFREEZE”, Callista Clark – “Brave Girl”, Kat Leigh – “Criminal”, You Me At Six ft. Rou Reynolds – “No Future? Yeah Right”

Keep On Your Radar:

Willow – Coping Mechanism (ALBUM)

Willow has announced her new album Coping Mechanism will come out on September 23, 2022.

Bjork – Fossora (ALBUM)

Bjork’s new album Fossora comes out on September 30, 2022.

Charlie Puth – Charlie (Album)

Charlie Puth’s self-titled album Charlie is set for release on October 7, 2022.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on October 14, 2022. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return of the Dream Canteen

Red Hot Chili Peppers make a grand return with their new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which comes out on October 14, 2022.

Tove Lo – Dirt Femme (ALBUM)

Tove Lo’s fifth studio album Dirt Femme is set for an October 14, 2022, release.

Taylor Swift – Midnights (ALBUM)

Taylor Swift sent Swifties into a frenzy at the 2022 MTV VMAs when she announced her 10th studio album Midnights, which is set for release on October 21, 2022.

Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loneliest Time (ALBUM)

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new album The Loneliest Time is set for an October 21, 2022, release and will include the previously released single “Western Wind”.

Arctic Monkeys – The Car (ALBUM)

Arctic Monkeys make their grand return with their new album The Car on October 21, 2022.

Louis Tomlinson – Faith In The Future (ALBUM)

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson announces his new album, Faith In The Future, set for release on November 11, 2022.

Nickelback – Get Rollin’ (ALBUM)

Nickelback’s new album Get Rollin’ drops November 18, 2022.