She’s known as one of the most energetic and bubbly entertainers in pop music, but Katy Perry has confessed that away from the limelight she has a quiet presence.

In a season 3 preview clip of “The Drew Barrymore Show” released on Monday, Perry is shown discussing new music, finding balance and being a businesswoman.

“Sometimes I think, like I’m just too much,” Barrymore, 47, says during the chat, which will air on Tuesday’s season premiere on Global. “I’m just too much. How do you be so much without feeling like you’re too much?”

“Balance,” responds Perry, who welcomed her first child, Daisy, with Orlando Bloom in 2020. “I think obviously there’s an onstage persona and I save a lot of that energy for being onstage and I dial it up.”

“I really love this show that I put on,” she continues about her residency show “Play” at Resorts World Las Vegas. “It’s my favourite show. It’s bringing the most joy. I’ll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great, but I’m pretty even offstage. I am more like business woman – I don’t talk a lot offstage.”

Perry, 37, goes on: “I am very kind of like an observer. I am an observer and I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on because when I turn it on, it’s up to 11, girl!”

In addition to “Play” in Las Vegas, Perry’s also gearing up for performing at True Colors Festival in Japan in November.