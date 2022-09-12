Kenan Thompson’s opening monologue at the 2022 Emmy Awards included a nod to popular TV theme songs, dancers, props and Oprah Winfrey, who reminded everyone that the odds of winning an Emmy are “300 million to one.”

The “Saturday Night Live” star took over the stage, poking fun at celebrities young and old, from Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends to Netflix’s elder nominees Martin Short and Steve Martin.

READ MORE: Kenan Thompson Is ‘Working Harder Than Ever’ On Making ‘Good Burger 2’ A Reality

Referring to the “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars — Short, 72, and Martin, 77 — who were sitting front row, the comedian joked that “it will only take 15 minutes [for them] to walk up here.”

Thompson also targeted “Succession”‘s lack of diversity: “The only show that’s got three brothers and no brothers.”

Thompson, 44, called TV “the greatest invention in the history of mankind” then listed alternatives like books and TikTok (a.k.a. “tiny vertical television”).

READ MORE: Kenan Thompson Thinks Ending ‘SNL’ After Its 50th Season Is ‘A Good Number To Stop At’

To see Thompson pay tribute to classic TV theme songs, from “Friends” and “The Brady Bunch” to “Stranger Things” and “Game of Thrones”, check out his full monologue in the clip above.