Drew Barrymore had a blast at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding in June.

The “Drew Barrymore Show” host stopped by “The Tonight Show” studio on Monday, where Jimmy Fallon showed a star-studded pic of her posing alongside the likes of Madonna, Donatella Versace and Selena Gomez at the ceremony.

The actress explained how she’d made friends with Spears around a year and a half ago and they’d grown close, especially with everything happening with the “Free Britney” movement.

Barrymore shared of Spears’ wedding, “It was intimate, it was fairy tale-ish, it was very sweet. It was, you know — there was no press. It was the way she wanted to do it.”

READ MORE: Katy Perry Tells Drew Barrymore She Barely Talks Offstage: ‘I Am More Like Business Woman’

The “E.T.” star went on, “I also thanked her for not having a sit-down dinner. God, do I hate sit-down dinners!”

Fallon laughed, “What are you talking about?” as Barrymore insisted, “Guess what, we all got dressed up. We all want to dance, and we want to hang out.”

She added, “They always separate you, like, ‘We’re gonna force you into a new social endeavour.’ The person you came with that you want to hang out with is over there. Why did you do that?! And now let’s eat some bizarre food that you didn’t choose. And… and… and I hate it!”

READ MORE: Justin Long Joins Drew Barrymore For Emotional Reunion On ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Praising Spears’ decision some more, Barrymore gushed, “They did the ceremony, she got right to the dance party, we had the best time, and I was like, ‘Thank you!’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Barrymore spoke about not being able to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “E.T.” with Steven Spielberg despite planning it for ages, and what it was like having her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long, on the season 3 premiere of her talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

See more in the clip at the top of the page.

“Drew Barrymore Show” season 3 airs on Global.