Olivia Newton-John fans weren’t impressed on Monday after the 2022 Emmys left the actress out of its In Memoriam segment.

The actress featured in such TV series as “Sordid Lives: The Series”, “Bette”, “Murphy Brown” and “Ned and Stacey” but still wasn’t included in the tribute.

John Legend sang “Pieces” while the ceremony honoured stars such as Betty White, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and James Caan.

Despite not featuring the late actress in the telecast, the Emmys did include her on the online In Memoriam page.

See some of the social media reaction to Newton-John being left out below.

Newton-John passed away on August 8 at age 73 after a long battle with breast cancer.

The late “Grease” star’s husband John Easterling shared an emotional tribute two days after her death: