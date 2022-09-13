Click to share this via email

Olivia Newton-John fans weren’t impressed on Monday after the 2022 Emmys left the actress out of its In Memoriam segment.

The actress featured in such TV series as “Sordid Lives: The Series”, “Bette”, “Murphy Brown” and “Ned and Stacey” but still wasn’t included in the tribute.

John Legend sang “Pieces” while the ceremony honoured stars such as Betty White, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and James Caan.

Despite not featuring the late actress in the telecast, the Emmys did include her on the online In Memoriam page.

See some of the social media reaction to Newton-John being left out below.

DID THEY REALLY JUST NOT PUT OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN ON THE EMMYS IN MEMORIAM????/!:&:!;!/&:!/!!:!/!:!/' — echo/finn🍒uni era (@ohraditsecho) September 13, 2022

Hey Emmys, that was a beautiful In Memoriam tribute, but you left out Olivia Newton-John. #Emmys2022 — Emily The Strange || ENFP || 38 || She/Her (@StrangerEmmie) September 13, 2022

Both Olivia Newton John and Norm McDonald were left out of the In memoriam segment of the #Emmys2022. How disrespectful — Kyle White🇺🇦🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@KyleLBAnimal91) September 13, 2022

Pretty bitter that they didn’t include Olivia Newton-John nor Norm Macdonald in the In Memoriam. #Emmys2022 — Ceara Kiwi Milligan (@kiwi_milli) September 13, 2022

The #Emmys2022 is a freaking joke!! How do you leave Olivia Newton-John out of the “In Memoriam” segment??!! — Bulldog Country Girl (@DixieChic11_11) September 13, 2022

Tonight’s Emmy broadcast is just *awful*. Just. Awful. The “trying-so-hard-to-be-funny” is just…*not* working. Also, shame on you, @TelevisionAcad, for failing to include Olivia Newton-John in your In Memoriam tribute. #Emmy #Emmys2022 — Oh, hello there! (@mintlipgloss) September 13, 2022

Why didn't they include Olivia Newton John in the In Memoriam at the #Emmys2022 ? @TheEmmys — Tweet Tweet (@BH_Leah5375) September 13, 2022

No Olivia Newton John for the in memoriam? #Emmys2022 — Donovan Dechambre ♏️🏳️‍🌈 (@Scorpo1) September 13, 2022

Newton-John passed away on August 8 at age 73 after a long battle with breast cancer.

The late “Grease” star’s husband John Easterling shared an emotional tribute two days after her death: