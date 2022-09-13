Click to share this via email

“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong made a bit of a dig at King Charles as he accepted the Drama Series award at Monday’s 2022 Emmys.

Armstrong said of the dark comedy’s big win, “Big week for successions, new King in the U.K., this for us.

“Evidently a little more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles,” he added. “I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is, we’ll leave that to other people.”

Armstrong continued, “We are incredibly grateful to have this, it’s a wonderful honour. This group is extraordinary.”

Charles was immediately crowned King after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on Thursday at Balmoral Castle.

“Succession” also focuses on a complicated family, the Logans, who control the biggest media and entertainment company in the world.

However, their world changes when their father steps down from the company.

Armstrong said of the show, “It’s a team effort, starting with the engine room of the writers’ room, the producers who support us, the director led by [Mark] Mylod, the extraordinary cast who we’re surrounded by, and our amazing crew and HBO who protect and support us.

“So, many thanks,” he added.

“Succession” received the most nominations at this year’s Emmys, nabbing an impressive 25 nods in total.