The first trailer for Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon”, an “original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva,” has been released.

“Babylon” is “a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.”

Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad in “Babylon” — Scott Garfield © 2022 Paramount Pictures

The two-minute clip features lots of flashing lights, partying, drugs, violence and nudity as multiple dreamers strive to be a “part of something bigger.”

Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy in “Babylon” — Scott Garfield © 2022 Paramount Pictures

The ensemble cast includes Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde.

“Babylon” hits select theatres December 25, 2022, and everywhere January 6, 2023.

Check out the “most magical place in the world” in the official trailer above.