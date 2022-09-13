Gisele Bündchen isn’t a fan of some of the stories about her wanting her husband Tom Brady to retire.

Bündchen, who tied the knot with Brady in 2009, spent the 2010s living in Boston with him while he played for the New England Patriots. She took a step back from her fashion career to raise their kids Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12.

Brady also shares son Jack, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

The family then moved to Tampa when Brady started playing for the city’s Buccaneers in 2020. He announced his retirement in February, but has since committed to at least one more season with the team.

In a new interview with Elle, Bündchen comments on the media’s depiction of her and how desperate she is for Brady to retire, referring to it as sexist: “I think this is the system we’ve been living in. That’s what society has accepted and what society hasn’t accepted.”

Gisele Bündchen. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: Inez & Vinoodh

She admits, “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Bündchen, who declined to comment on rumours about her marriage hitting a rough patch, also talks about making her own plans for the future and how she’s been OK with stepping back for the sake of her family.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.

“Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Gisele Bündchen. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: Inez & Vinoodh

Bündchen says of looking forward, “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

