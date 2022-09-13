Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie star as Sophie and Agatha, “two misfits and best friends” who “share the unlikeliest of bonds” in the new trailer for “The School for Good and Evil“.

The official synopsis explains that Sophie, “a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch.

“The School for Good and Evil” — Photo: Netflix

“One night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamorous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington).

Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey and Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso in “The School for Good and Evil” — Photo: Helen Sloan / Netflix

Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone in “The School for Good and Evil” — Photo: Helen Sloan / Netflix

“As if navigating classes with the offspring of the Wicked Witch (Freya Parks), Captain Hook (Earl Cave), and King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn’t hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love’s kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful schools and destiny.”

However, when “a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie re-emerges and threatens to destroy the school and the world beyond entirely — the only way to a happy ending is to survive their real-life fairy tale first.”

Sophie and Tedros shoot arrows in “The School for Good and Evil” — Photo: Netflix

“The School for Good and Evil” — Photo: Netflix

“The School for Good and Evil” — Photo: Netflix

Based on the “epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani,” the film will “see an example of friendship between two female protagonists,” Caruso said of Sophie and Agatha during an interview with Tudum.

“Their dynamic feels so real and I think so many young girls will relate to their individual stories and how they connect, struggle and ultimately grow to appreciate the depth and love of what it means to be a friend,” the actress continued.

“The School for Good and Evil” — Photo: Netflix

“Both of the girls have strengths that complement each other,” Wylie adds. “When one of the characters is faltering, the other is there to pick them up. And yes, while they might fight and argue, at the end of the day, they love each other!”

“Through spending time together on- and off-set,” during months of shooting, Wylie said she and Caruso “grew a natural friendship which helped translate onscreen.”

“The School for Good and Evil” premieres globally on Netflix on Oct. 19.