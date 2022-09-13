Rosie O’Donnell opened up about her feelings over the recently deceased Anne Heche, with whom she seemingly had a misunderstanding.

“I always sort of felt sorry for her but never reached out to her, so when she’s dying and all that happens I’m legitimately bereft,” O’Donnell told SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”.

READ MORE: Rosie O’Donnell Says She ‘Feels Bad’ For Mocking Anne Heche In The Past After News Of Her Car Crash

The actress and comedian was shocked to learn that, last year, Heche had publicly accused O’Donnell of threatening to ruin her career back when Heche was a guest on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show”, which ran from 1996 to 2002.

“I called my nephew, who does all the tapes for us, I go, ‘Pull every Anne Heche interview,’” O’Donnell recalled, telling host Howard Stern about her reaction to Heche’s claims, which ultimately revealed that the “Six Days Seven Nights” star had incorrectly remembered their previous interactions.

“She was confused, I think, about something, but the concept that she walked around feeling that about me for 20-something years kind of broke my heart a little bit,” O’Donnell continued. “I would’ve loved to have had a moment to be able to call her up and go, ‘Hey, tell me what you’re talking about’ – because that was so not me, so not what I ever did.”

READ MORE: Rosie O’Donnell Shades Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s ‘Strange’ Return To ‘The View’

O’Donnell also looked back on the times she hung out with the late David Bowie and when she visited Martha Stewart in prison, including the gift she had flown in from Italy for Stewart upon her return from serving five months between 2004 and 2005.

The actress, who turned 60 this year, told Stern about meeting her current girlfriend, Aimee, whom she’s “in love” with, on TikTok.

“I sent her a DM … I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, ‘You’re very beautiful. I love your look,’ and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video,” O’Donnell explained.

READ MORE: Rosie O’Donnell And New Girlfriend Aimee Go Instagram Official On First Day Of Pride Month

Aimee, a tattooed massage therapist from Spokane, WA, has helped O’Donnell get “back in action” after giving the “A League of Their Own” star a “fresh outlook” on her sexuality just in time for an upcoming sex scene she may have to shoot for “The L Word”. O’Donnell has just been named on as a season 3 regular for the show.