Meghan McCain has responded to Sherri Shepherd’s negative comments.

Shepherd was a panellist on “The View” in 2007-2014, while McCain didn’t join the show until 2017.

However, whenever Shepherd has been asked about McCain on “Watch What Happens Live”, she’s rarely spoken well of her, if at all.

As McCain spoke to Andy Cohen for SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, he asked whether anything had happened between the pair.

He mentioned that he asked who Shepherd was in touch with from “The View” at one point, to which she replied “Everyone, except Meghan.”

McCain insisted in the new interview, “I don’t know Sherri Shepherd. She was on the show like 15 years before me when I was in high school. So I don’t know why anyone’s under the impression that we’re close friends.

“I think she has a new show coming out. She’s looking for publicity, a really easy way to get publicity is to try and fight with me. I tend to fight more these days with people like Kari Lake. Like we were talking about, people that are running for governor of Arizona.”

The TV personality went on, “The thing that makes me the most sad about it is ‘The View’ is really hard. And I think anyone who’s done it knows how hard it is. And there’s also this ‘toxic mean girl’ reputation that’s not only with ‘The View’, but in daytime talk in general.

“And I wish we would all just stop. You know, there’s no need to be nasty. This isn’t the first time she’s done it. She did it on your show multiple times when I was on ‘The View’ and then obviously after, and I don’t understand it.

“I don’t know why anyone would be under the impression I’m close friends with her… obviously we are not, and I’m not up in my feelings about it.

“I never think about her at all. And it just seems like a really mean, nasty thing to do and a very strange way to start your new talk show, that’s supposed to be light and positive for women, to trash someone in. I know what she’s doing. I mean, we’re all smart. She’s throwing shade and making it a point to say, like, ‘All the alumni at “The View” get along and braid each other’s hair and go to sleepovers, except Meghan, the ultimate mean girl, bad girl.'”

