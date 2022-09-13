“Kellyoke” is back to soothe your hearts.

Get ready for a lot of sublime Kelly Clarkson covers. Season 4 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered on Monday and that means multiple new covers every week. On Tuesday, Clarkson did not shy away from show tunes, performing “Losing My Mind” from Follies. Clarkson, accompanied by one acoustic guitar, started softly before belting out the ballad.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson And Dolly Parton Put A Slowed-Down Spin On The Classic ‘9 To 5’

“Losing My Mind” is a song written by Stephen Sondheim for the 1971 musical. The song became a top-10 hit in the U.K. for singer and actress Liza Minnelli circa 1989. The song has been covered by many artists over the years.

Clarkson kicked off season 4 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” earlier this week with a medley of songs by artists like Aretha Franklin, Madonna and Taylor Swift.