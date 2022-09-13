“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” fans in the U.K. slammed Sky this week after they axed a joke about the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Oliver said during Sunday’s show: “We need to start with the U.K., which is clearly still reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes.”

He went on, “It is a big moment, which for some reason absolutely everyone felt that they had to weigh in on, from Crazy Frog, which tweeted out ‘RIP the Queen’ [and a] candle emoji – a tweet that’s impossible to read without mentally adding [Crazy Frog’s dance music] – to Domino’s U.K., which posted, ‘Everyone at Domino’s joins the nation and the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family.’

“Which I guess is nice, although if the world is mourning, they should maybe tell the U.S. Domino’s account whose most recent tweet as of this taping is, ‘If ur reading this it means u need pizza like to confirm.’ Get your f**king house in order Domino’s! A LADY IS DEAD.”

The host then said of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, “The Queen’s death is sadly not the only traumatic event that Britain has had to deal with this week because on Tuesday, Liz Truss, basically Margaret Thatcher if she were high on glue, became its new prime minister,” NME reported.

U.K. fans were quick to notice the entire bit about the Queen had been cut, with the show cutting straight to Oliver’s joke about Truss.

See some of the social media reaction below.

@iamjohnoliver @LastWeekTonight any ideas as to why the segment covering the death of the Queen was cut from the latest episode by Sky Comedy? Was somebody upset? — Tomás O'Donnell Bond (@LicenceToSmirk) September 12, 2022

@LastWeekTonight .@iamjohnoliver.

Sky cut out your joke about the queen last night. Cowards. Any chance you can put it up on here? They teased us with her picture and and truly amateurish cut. — Patrick Barker (@Patbarker) September 13, 2022

So I managed to watch the uncut episode and there was absolutely no reason to cut the bits about the queen and definitely no reason to cut the Johnson/Truss stuff. What you playing at @SkyUK?!@LastWeekTonight @iamjohnoliver You’re being heavily censored in the UK. https://t.co/3ZbFpnHTD1 — Kraig (@___Kraig___) September 12, 2022

Don't censor my @LastWeekTonight. I am British, I am a monarchist and I CAN TAKE A JOKE!!! @SkyUK If @iamjohnoliver wants to have an intelligent, jovial, factual opinion about our queen I wanna hear it. FFS! The coverage and forced mourning here is getting real out of hand. 🤐😤 — Lindsay Sargeant (@SargeantLc) September 13, 2022

We’re not children, @SkyUK, please do not censor Last Week Tonight With John Oliver again just because he says a few edgy things about the royal family. — Andy #GTTO (@andrewdsweeney) September 12, 2022

