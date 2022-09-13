“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” fans in the U.K. slammed Sky this week after they axed a joke about the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Oliver said during Sunday’s show: “We need to start with the U.K., which is clearly still reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes.”

He went on, “It is a big moment, which for some reason absolutely everyone felt that they had to weigh in on, from Crazy Frog, which tweeted out ‘RIP the Queen’ [and a] candle emoji – a tweet that’s impossible to read without mentally adding [Crazy Frog’s dance music] – to Domino’s U.K., which posted, ‘Everyone at Domino’s joins the nation and the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family.’

“Which I guess is nice, although if the world is mourning, they should maybe tell the U.S. Domino’s account whose most recent tweet as of this taping is, ‘If ur reading this it means u need pizza like to confirm.’ Get your f**king house in order Domino’s! A LADY IS DEAD.”

The host then said of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, “The Queen’s death is sadly not the only traumatic event that Britain has had to deal with this week because on Tuesday, Liz Truss, basically Margaret Thatcher if she were high on glue, became its new prime minister,” NME reported.

U.K. fans were quick to notice the entire bit about the Queen had been cut, with the show cutting straight to Oliver’s joke about Truss.

