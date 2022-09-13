A new documentary series from Netflix is telling the story of the infamous thieves known as the Bling Ring.

The streamer released the trailer for the upcoming series on Tuesday.

The Bling Ring were a group of thieves who robbed numerous celebrity homes in 2008-2009, with targets including Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and Orlando Bloom. They comprised teenagers and young adults who stole the fashion and clothing of celebrities they admired.

“The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” focuses on the actual members involved as they re-enter society after serving out their jail sentences.

READ MORE: NSFW ‘Babylon’ Trailer Drops Starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt & Diego Calva

The official synopsis reads:

“First there was the reality series, then came a Hollywood movie— but the truth about the Bling Ring burglaries has never been told…until now. 10 years after the notorious heists, the culprits have served their jail time and are coming forward to tell the real story behind the Hollywood Hills home-invasions that gripped the nation. A cautionary tale for teens today, the docuseries shows what can happen when a fame-and-celebrity-obsessed culture meets the rise of social media and spins wildly out of control.”

“The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” – Photo: Netflix

“The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” – Photo: Netflix

“The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” – Photo: Netflix

“The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” – Photo: Netflix

The show will feature interviews with former Bling Ring members Alexis Haines and Nick Norgo, as well as interviews with family members Andrea Arlington and Gabrielle Hames. One of the group’s victims, Audrina Patridge, also gives her account of the event.

“It was like they went shopping in my closet,” Patridge says. “After my house was broken into, I was the most terrified I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

Norgo says in the trailer, “I’ve always been the kind of person to do whatever I had to get what I wanted. But I never thought in my wildest dreams that it would reach the level of criminality that it did.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Coolidge Wants To Sell A House In New Trailer For Netflix Limited Series ‘The Watcher’

The audacious crimes of the Bling Ring were previously adapted by Sofia Coppola into a 2013 film starring Emma Watson, Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, Taissa Farmiga, and Claire Julien.

“The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” will be available for streaming on Sept. 21.