From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term.

The Prince and Princess of Wales “want as little disruption to their children’s lives as possible” following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

On Saturday, while engaging with the public during a 40-minute walkabout in Windsor, the royal couple spoke about their three children.

A well-wisher named Elaine Gee told People that Prince William chatted about his and Kate Middleton’s children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — saying that the parents are “trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible” amid the drastic changes in their lives.

Gee, a school teacher from Wokingham, complimented Middleton on her composure throughout this difficult mourning period.

“Catherine thanked me,” Gee said, adding that the Princess of Wales said “the [entire] nation were feeling it.”

“They were both very kind and gentle and genuine. It was very special — definitely a moment I will always treasure,” Gee told People about her encounter with the royals.

According to a report by the Telegraph, the Prince and Princess of Wales have postponed their expected move to Windsor Castle until their children settle into the new school year, as an effort to prevent adding any more change to their lives.

“They won’t be starting from scratch when it comes to decisions on what happens to all of the royal properties because there have been lots of conversations about that over the years,” a source told the newspaper. “But things can change when family dynamics are taken into account and they will want as little disruption to their children’s lives as possible right now.”