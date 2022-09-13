Drew Barrymore finds herself fighting a perceived bad girl reputation.

Barrymore catches up with Selma Blair on “The Drew Barrymore Show”. Reading Blair’s new book reminded Barrymore a lot about herself.

“Reading your book which there are so many parallels to my life,” Barrymore says. “Basically I wanted to call this conversation of ours ‘Mean Baby and the Bad Girl’ because…

“You were the bad girl but you never were,” Blair interjects. “You were always good, you were reckless maybe.”

Barrymore tells a story about talking to Britney Spears at the latter’s wedding. Barrymore opened up about her fight to shed her alleged reputation for being a bad girl.

“Well it’s interesting too because I went to Britney Spears wedding and then at one point we got into a conversation where somehow we are on the dance floor and I’m like. ‘Sometimes I just have this narrative in my head where like I say to myself, I’m a bad girl and it’s a narrative like I really fight,'” Barrymore says.

“And she stopped and she looked at me and she goes, ‘Yeah but isn’t being bad fun also?’ Then she danced away and then for the rest of the night I wanted to get back to her and say, ‘I think I’ve gotten too far away from it.’”

Blair agrees.

“Right I can still enjoy things,” Blair says. “Like that’s what I was looking for in being a bad girl. We weren’t looking to be bad, we were looking to have some fun, have our say, have some control. We just didn’t have a guidance thinking long term. You certainly did great, I certainly was more hit or miss but I made it to a safer place.”