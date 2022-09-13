Click to share this via email

“The Music Man”, Broadway’s hit musical revival starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster is coming to an end.

The producers of the Meredith Wilson revived-musical, directed by Jerry Zaks, have announced that the final show will take place on Jan. 1, 2023 with Jackman exiting after a year of playing Professor Harold Hill.

“I am thrilled that Hugh and Sutton will continue to create their unique magic to the stage right through to the end of 2022 so that we can properly close out what has been a triumphant year for our entire industry,” said Kate Horton, who produced the show alongside Barry Diller and David Geffen.

“The Music Man” has continuously broken in-house records at New York City’s Winter Garden Theatre, which has seated 402,017 audience members thus far, for the biggest Broadway hit of the 2021-2022 season.

Upon its final night, “The Music Man” will have played 358 regular shows and 46 preview shows.

Recently, Jackman has missed a couple of performances due to his attendance at film festivals in Venice and Toronto to promote his upcoming film “The Son”.

Hugh Jackman poses for photographers, looking dapper in a brown suit jacket, as he attends “The Son”s premiere. — PICJER/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

During the TIFF red carpet premiere of the Florian Zeller directed film, the actor told ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante that he’s “gonna be very sad” when “The Music Man” ends and will “miss it greatly.”

Check out the clip below for more on Jackman chatting about “The Music Man”.