Britney Spears is clearing the air after her newest social media post landed her in hot water.

After Spears made some strong statements about Aguilera’s body on Instagram yesterday, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer unfollowed her fellow pop star.

In a follow-up post, she called her previous post a “projection” of her “insecurities”.

“By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!” she wrote. “By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”

She continued, “To be honest, I’m not trying to be critical of anybody. What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me … I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like.”

Spears added that she believed her insecurities were compounded by the lack of control in her life.

“I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks … I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me,” she concluded. “I appreciate you all being understanding with me as I figure out this new life I’m living !!!”

The original post from the “Hold Me Closer” singer took shots at Aguilera’s backup dancers, beginning, “I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers.”

She continued, “I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small 💃💃💃… I mean why not talk about it ??”

“Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!” she wrote. “It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!!”

The pop singer seemed to recognize how bold her statements were, as she acknowledged the audacity of her statements.

“Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about 🙄🙄🙄 !!!” she concluded.

The words accompanied an image of a quote from Rodney Dangerfield which read, “I found there was only one way to look thin: Hang out with fat people.”

The reception from fans in the comments was less than positive.

“ooop this is far from cool, brit,” wrote one fan. “Body shaming others is not the move,” wrote another.

The pop stars famously feuded during the early 2000’s as rivals in the world of music.

After the famous MTV Video Music Awards kiss the two shared with Madonna, Spears took offense to the way Aguilera compared her to a “lost little girl”.

Spears also called out Aguilera in late 2021 when she refused to comment on the conservatorship.