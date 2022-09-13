Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal looks from the window of a car following the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, after leaving from from St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on September 13, 2022, headed for Edinburgh airport. The casket will be flown on Tuesday evening to London, where huge crowds are expected to pay their respects as she lies in state from Wednesday evening until her funeral on Monday morning. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin moved from Edinburgh to London, Edinburgh, UK - 13 Sep 2022

Princess Anne is paying tribute to her dear mother, Queen Elizabeth, who peacefully passed away on Sept. 8.

“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” Anne, 72, said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The second child and only daughter of the late Monarch and her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, was by her mother’s side at Balmoral Castle in Scotland when she died. Anne continues to remain close to the beloved Queen as her coffin makes its way to Westminster Abbey in London, where her state funeral will take place on Monday.

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” Anne’s statement continued. “We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.

“We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted,” she said of Her Majesty’s seven-decade reign.

“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch,” Anne said in her statement’s closing remarks. “To my mother, The Queen, thank you.”