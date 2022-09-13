Howard Stern thinks the American public is spending too much time thinking about Queen Elizabeth II and not enough time focusing on Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago documents.

Stern, during a recent episode of “The Howard Stern Show”, expressed his displeasure with the frenzied media attention around Queen Elizabeth II.

“It’s weird traditions and everything and I’m like, ‘Jesus, enough with the Queen!” Stern told co-host Robin Quivers on Monday, according to Page Six. “I mean, it’s America, we don’t have a Queen.

“I mean, I get it. The Queen was a nice lady, I guess. My whole life the Queen has been the same Queen and there’s a tradition there and she did her duty to her country, I get it, I get it, I get it but we gotta get back to Trump, where those papers are that they found at Mar-A-Lago.”

Stern said he finds the hyper focus on Queen Elizabeth II bothersome.

“It’s annoying!” he exclaimed.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at age 96. She was the longest-living and longest-reigning British monarch.