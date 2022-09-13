Click to share this via email

Turns out that Lorde isn’t the only talented singer/songwriter in her family.

The “Solar Power” singer’s younger sister, Indy Yelich, is demonstrating that with a sneak peek at her very first single, “Threads”.

Yelich recently launched an Instagram account, and her sole post to date is a video in which she accompanies herself on piano while performing the song.

“Love you the same but I’m afraid that you’ll let me / Rip out the threads we wove together, and it scares me,” Yelich sings, displaying a powerful voice that’s not too different from that of her sister.

TMZ has obtained what appears to be the single version, in which the same song features EDM-style beats.

As for when we can expect the single, Yelich teases only “soon” in her post.

Meanwhile, Yelich’s big sister is currently on the road on her North American tour, which will include headlining the Rifflandia Music Festival this weekend in Victoria, BC.