Brian Cox is offering his sympathies to Amber Heard.

Speaking with The Independent for a new interview, when asked about the recent defamation trial between Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Succession” actor expressed concern for Heard.

Cox previously called Depp “overrated”, but admitted “the public love him”, along with the jury.

“Well, they did,” he said. “I feel sorry for the woman. I think she got the rough end of it.”

After six weeks of the highly publicized trial, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive, though the latter amount was reduced to the legal $350,000 cap. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

The “Aquaman 2” actress revealed a new legal team in August as she attempts to appeal the verdict of the trial.

After his comments about Depp being “overrated” made headlines, Cox walked back the comments a little in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel later.

“I just thought I was being a bit harsh,” Cox said. “You know what it’s like, you go for the easy joke. And I went for the easy joke. That was what happened, and I sort of regretted it. Because I’m not like that normally; I was just being a bit glib, a bit flip.”