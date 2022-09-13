NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Kourtney Kardashian is addressing the criticism over her new collaboration with fashion brand Boohoo.

The 43-year-old star took to Instagram on Tuesday to explain the motives behind her recently announced sustainability-focused partnership with the label.

“I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet,” she captioned a slideshow of images showing her wearing items from one of two collections she’s doing with the company. “Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere.”

“I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet,” Kardashian continued. “I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful. It’s definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for.”

Kardashian added that she’s proud of her “intention and purpose” with the collaboration, and invited anyone with suggestions about sustainable fashion to reach out to her.

“I want to help and from my experience so far working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too,” she said. “I will be elaborating on their changes, how we’ve made this line more sustainable, and what I’ve learned we as consumers can do to help… all to come!!”

Meanwhile, Boohoo posted snaps of Kardashian wearing clothing from the brand, along with a screenshot of an article about the backlash, on their Instagram Stories.