Cardi B is giving back to her hometown.

The rapper surprised the kids at her old elementary school, I.S. 232, in NYC’s Morris Heights neighborhood in the Bronx, during an assembly.

Strolling down the aisle in a red dress, she smiled and waved to the students who freaked out at her entrance.

Her visit was captured in a video and shared by NBC New York reporter Kay Angrum on Twitter.

She captioned the clip, “HAPPENING NOW: Cardi B announces she’s donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student.”

The famous singer recently celebrated her son Wave’s first birthday at home with Offset. Her husband shared a snap of the event in an Instagram post with the caption, “MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️”

They rang in the occasion with a luxurious car-themed party.

The happy family also celebrated Kulture’s fourth birthday in July with a mermaid-themed party.