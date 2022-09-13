Was Pete Davidson sending a sartorial message to Kanye West?
That’s what some are thinking due to Davidson’s attire at Monday night’s Emmy Awards.
Davidson, who made a surprise appearance as a presenter, took to the stage wearing an all-black outfit, with a black Dickies zipped jacket.
That outfit bore a striking resemblance to what West wore when he accompanied then-wife Kim Kardashian to the 2019 Met Gala — which she attended this year with Davidson as her date.
Davidson dated Kardashian for several months this year, leading the “SNL” alum to be attacked by West on social media; they reportedly broke up in August.
The resemblance between the outfits worn by the two men did not go unnoticed on Twitter.
