Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Was Pete Davidson sending a sartorial message to Kanye West?

That’s what some are thinking due to Davidson’s attire at Monday night’s Emmy Awards.

READ MORE: Kanye West Rants That Pete Davidson Was ‘A Pawn Sent To Antagonize’ Him So He’d Lose Custody Of Kids

Davidson, who made a surprise appearance as a presenter, took to the stage wearing an all-black outfit, with a black Dickies zipped jacket.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

That outfit bore a striking resemblance to what West wore when he accompanied then-wife Kim Kardashian to the 2019 Met Gala — which she attended this year with Davidson as her date.

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Davidson dated Kardashian for several months this year, leading the “SNL” alum to be attacked by West on social media; they reportedly broke up in August.

The resemblance between the outfits worn by the two men did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

Pete Davidson wearing Kanye's *exact met gala fit* to The Emmy's is the best "FU" ever. Way to laugh at that buddy — Mutha Raven Herself (@muthatweets) September 13, 2022

Can we all just appreciate Pete Davidson dressing like Kanye for the Emmy’s — Fake J-Law (@ltsJLaw) September 13, 2022